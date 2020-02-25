Gladstone softball trio in Australian squads

MAKING A STORM: Nick Noonan and Josh Wilson and Nick Gehrmann (INSET) have made Australian Diamond teams that will play in two separate competitions in April and July.

SOFTBALL: Nick Noonan had a point to prove, and with his 130km/h thunderbolt pitches he did just that.

After he was not selected in Queensland's side that played in the Under-16 National Softball Championship in early January, he donned the South Australian kit instead.

It was telling effect and Australian selection eventuated.

FASTBALL

"I think I performed well and I ended up as the second fastest pitcher in the tournament," Noonan said.

The 14-year-old will be joined by his Red Sox senior men's team-mate Nick Gehrmann in the Diamond's side that will play in the 2020 Softball Australia International Friendship Series in Brisbane from July 3-10.

FAMILY TIES

Gehrmann will play as a short stop while Noonan has the best guide who oversees his progress.

"My dad Randall helps me to focus on fielding and pitching," Noonan said.

The young pitcher alternates his training during the week.

"I work on my running every day and go to the gym every second day as well as softball training every second day," Noonan said.

SPECIAL THREE

There's a third Aussie Diamond and he's Josh Wilson, also of the Red Sox senior side.

Wilson made the Australian Diamond's under-14 team that will play at the Auckland Easter Classic from April 6-14 in New Zealand.

"I got an email about three weeks ago and I had to accept the invitation," he said.

Wilson played for Queensland Storm in January that finished third at the Under-16 National Softball Championship in Sydney.

"I didn't play too bad batting, pitching and fielding and playing in the Thursday night men competition has helped me to hit the quicker pitches," he said.

