Glam box back again

FRESH CUTS: Stylists Misha Williams, Taylah Bekker, Bek Paterson and owner Adele Katzke at the re-opening of Glambox Indulge at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre on Thursday. Tamera Francis

CANNONVALE'S cut above the rest salon, Glambox Indulge re-opened its foundation store at Whitsunday Shopping Centre one-and-a-half years after it was gutted by fire.

Adele Katzke opened Glambox Indulge in December 2012, shortly after moving to the area from South Africa.

Ms Katzke set up her salon from South Africa before making the move over, "I fell in love with Airlie beach after visiting family here.”

Another outcome of opening the salon was Ms Katzke finding her partner who became a long-term client, "he helped me move salons and set Glambox petite back up.”

Glambox Induldge survived the first fire at the centre that destroyed the popular Marino's deli, "we were fortunate we only lost a days trade in the first fire, everyone helped us to rebuild and clean-up,” Ms Katzke said, but was burnt out by the second in March 2016.

Already looking to expand due to increased demand Ms Katzke was in the process of acquiring a second shop Glambox Petite down the road, that made the relocation alot easier.

Despite losing alot in the fire Ms Katzke focused on the positive of a growing loyal clientele, "we were turning away alot of business so were opening another store, everything turned out perfectly,” Ms Katzke said.

Five years on Ms Katzke now has the two salons which employ four senior and one junior stylist; with expansion again on the horizon.

"We have another apprentice we are interested in taking on and potentially another senior,” Ms Katzke said.

The community has embraced the salon since its opening and the staff are a loyal team who have remained "pretty much the same and have helped to establish a good reputation for the business within the community,” Ms Katzke said.

Accommodation within the region refer the business to their tourists, " we do have a nice loyal following, other salons send clients to us for out keratin treatment as the results are so amazing,” Ms Katzke said.

The small boutique feel, exclusive product range and talented team keep clients coming back, "people really feel at home in the salon, there's a real group dynamic and a familiar atmosphere that the customer becomes a part of,” Ms Katzke said.