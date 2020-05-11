Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shoal Point woman Chloe Victoria Smith, 26, is facing 25 fresh charges allegedly committed while on bail for trafficking and other drug offences.
Shoal Point woman Chloe Victoria Smith, 26, is facing 25 fresh charges allegedly committed while on bail for trafficking and other drug offences.
Crime

Glamorous beauty worker now back behind bars

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
11th May 2020 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY beauty worker and mother of three is back behind bars and at risk of losing a $10,000 court-ordered surety following a Mother’s Day arrest on 25 fresh charges.

Chloe Victoria Smith is accused of contacting her partner Reece William Luscombe 14 times between April 15 and 30, beginning just days after she was released from custody.

Bail conditions banned her from contacting her co-accused, including her partner.

The 26 year old spent about a week on remand after she was granted bail last month because she had to front the cash before her release.

Ms Smith and Mr Luscombe were arrested, with others, over allegations they are key players in a drug syndicate linked to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

They are charged with trafficking as well as various other drug-related charges.

Shoal Point man Reece William Luscombe is charged with trafficking and other drug offending.
Shoal Point man Reece William Luscombe is charged with trafficking and other drug offending.

Mackay Magistrates Court today heard Ms Smith, who appeared via telephone from the watch-house, was arrested yesterday on fresh charges including 15 counts of breaching bail and possessing dangerous and restricted drugs.

Solicitor Corey Cullen, of Cullen Lawyers, said his client would plead guilty to the fresh charges.

At one point Ms Smith cut in to explain that she had been at home when police had stopped by early one morning to perform a curfew check but had not answered the door because she had three young children and was asleep.

“Why shouldn’t the $10,000 be forfeited? She’s committed further offences,” Magistrate Damien Dwyer asked.

Chloe Victoria Smith, 26, is charged with trafficking and other drug offences.
Chloe Victoria Smith, 26, is charged with trafficking and other drug offences.

Solicitor Corey Cullen, of Cullen Lawyers, argued it was not the case his client had failed to appear in court.

“Circumstances for which the surety is forfeited in the normal course of court proceedings is when people don’t attend their court dates,” Mr Cullen said.

Mr Dwyer asked for court authorities to back the argument.

“The surety is to enforce the conditions of the (bail) undertaking, the first one is don’t commit any further offences,” Mr Dwyer said.

Mr Cullen disagreed. The case was adjourned to Wednesday.

chloe victoria smith mackay court and crime mackay court house mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News Our special offer allowing you full digital access to the best local news for just $1 for the first 28 days only has a few more days left to run.

        Bowen’s newest boat on the cutting-edge of technology

        premium_icon Bowen’s newest boat on the cutting-edge of technology

        Business The new boat will let fishermen hunt lucrative fish beyond the Great Barrier...

        Teachers applaud hardworking parents for homeschooling

        premium_icon Teachers applaud hardworking parents for homeschooling

        Education Parents were met with a hearty round of applause at a Bowen school

        WATCH: Monster croc stuns onlookers at Constant Creek

        premium_icon WATCH: Monster croc stuns onlookers at Constant Creek

        News This Mother’s Day adventure did not disappoint.