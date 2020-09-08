Glamour fighter’s desperate virus plea

Former UFC pin-up fighter Paige VanZant has appealed to her followers for help as she suffers through a mysterious COVID-19 crisis.

The mixed martial artist, who recently left the UFC and signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), explained her symptoms in videos posted on Instagram and YouTube as she seeks answers over why she's feeling so awful.

VanZant's husband Austin Vanderford was pulled from Bellator 246 this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time and she is unsure whether she may have contracted the virus from her fellow fighter, even though she returned a negative result.

"Well … we are officially sick," VanZant wrote on Instagram. "We need your help though.

"So, Austin was starting to get sick and tested positive. I immediately went and got tested and it came back negative … the next day I started getting sick and have progressively been getting worse the last few days.

"Today I feel absolutely terrible!!!!! I posted the full video on our YouTube and we need some advice. Do I have COVID, or something else?

"I have a 102 degree fever (38.9C) and tons of other symptoms. Has he been sick this whole time since he tested positive a month ago? I am so confused by all of this.

"We are staying home but can't seem to find any answers. Should I go get tested again????"

In a video posted on YouTube, Vanderford describes having a headache, a cough and body aches.

VanZant said she has the same symptoms as her husband but a second test came back negative for her, leaving the 26-year-old uncertain about what's going on.

"I have a bad cough, my head - I've taken like 12 Advil today because I have a migraine so bad I feel like my head is about to explode," she said.

"My eyes hurt really bad.

"It totally makes sense for us to have it. I guess it's just really confusing, this is why we're asking your guys' opinion.

"If we have any medical professionals that follow us and watch, one, did Austin have it the first time? Two, did he have it the second time? Three, did he have it the entire time because he has been sick this whole time and it has progressively gotten worse.

"And four, have I ever had it? Because I feel terrible and I feel really sick but I only test negative."

Several fighters at the South Florida gym VanZant and Vanderford have been training at recently have tested positive for COVID-19.

American Top Team owner Dan Lambert told MMA Fighting his gym has all the correct protocols in place, but suggested people who were asymptomatic may have been spreading the virus without realising.

Originally published as Glamour girl's desperate virus plea