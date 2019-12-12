The glaring omission in Carl Wulff's corruption tell-all

Former Ipswich City Council CEO Carl Wulff tells of the impacts being charged with corruption has had on his life.

Former Ipswich City Council CEO Carl Wulff tells of the impacts being charged with corruption has had on his life.

Former Ipswich City Council CEO CARL Wulff opening up about life in prison in the Crime and Corruption Commission's movie The Inside Story received some interesting responses from the Queensland Time's readers.

For those who missed it, the CCC released the movie this week with Wulff explaining what impact his arrest and subsequent court proceedings had on him and his friends and his family.

Some felt it was an attempt to garner sympathy for the former Ipswich City Council CEO but most were just frustrated or angry about one glaring omission. An apology to the people of Ipswich.

While Wulff acknowledged the actions of few could affect many there was no direct apology.

There's no doubt he felt very sorry but it remains to be seen whether or not he is sorry about how his actions did impact on this city, its people and the council staff or he's just sorry about what it's done to his life.

Crooks generally aren't thinking about the victims of their crimes when they carry out their actions - which is what allows them to do it.

Until they really are remorseful about how their victims, direct or indirect, are affected, it can be hard to take them seriously.

In saying that, seeing someone who was once a high flying CEO fall from grace in such a public way and hearing about the aftermath will hopefully have the desire effect - deterring people from falling in to the same trap or letting it go on around them.