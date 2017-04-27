Glassing to 'protect a mate'

A glassing attack was described as a matter of self defence in Proserpine Magistrate Court.

Dion William Tate, 25, from Proserpine, was drinking with a friend at the Prince of Wales Hotel when an argument turned nasty.

Police prosecutor Bernhard Berger said the incident occurred at 1.56am on January 7 when Tate got into an argument with another man after his friend was thrown to the floor.

He then "picked up a glass from the bar and smashed it over the left hand side of the man's head”.

The fight was broken up by security and patrons and the glassed man was taken to hospital.

Pleading guilty and representing himself, Tate said he had never had a "violent charge in my life”.

"All I remember was seeing my friend on the ground. There were people standing around everywhere. I was screaming for 30/40 seconds to let him up. I was screaming to let him go. I saw a group surround him,” he said.

"It was gonna end with me and my mate being injured.”

Magistrate Simon Young said the offence fell at the top end of the range and fined him $1500.