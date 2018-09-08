Glee star’s incredible transformation

GLEE'S Kevin McHale showed off his incredible body transformation after working to improve his fitness in just 12 weeks.

The actor revealed the amazing results of his hard work thanks to help from Ultimate Performance, The Sun reports.

McHale is best known for playing the wheelchair-bound Artie Abrams in musical-comedy series, Glee.

And while that role didn't give much opportunity to showcase his physique, the 30-year-old actor is now making up for lost time.

Kevin McHale as Artie on Glee.

The fan-favourite transformed his body from what he called "skinny fat" to fighting fit.

"I had been working through an intestinal/digestion issue that was eluding diagnosis and that really took a toll on me," McHale said in a statement.

"I was constantly in pain. I had tried so many different elimination diets - nothing was working. It got to the point where I was already feeling miserable because of the intestinal issues and plus the self-added guilt of not getting myself to the gym or eating as healthily as possible. It was a recipe for disaster."

Through the course of the 12-week program, he had a trainer to oversee his diet and fitness plans.

And the hard work paid off as he went from 63kg to 60kg and lost an impressive 8.2 per cent body fat.

Kevin McHale’s 12-week body transformation. Picture: UP Fitness

Baby got back. Picture: UP Fitness

Ripped. Picture: UP Fitness

The star revealed the motivation behind his fitness overhaul.

"I felt badly about my body. Not necessarily from a superficial standpoint, I did want to look better, but I mostly felt terrible. Now, I feel good. I feel like I know how to properly work out in a gym. I know how to eat well and most importantly I feel like I came away with the knowledge that'll I'll be able to use forever."

Kevin McHale in Glee.

McHale’s hard work has paid off. Picture: UP Fitness

And one person who will no doubt appreciate his new-found fitness is his beau, Austin McKenzie.

McHale took the release of Ariana Grande's single No Tears Left To Cry as an opportunity to confirm that he was gay after years of speculation.

Taking to Twitter in April, he wrote: "#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT. Ty @arianaGrande."

At the time the 29-year-old posted a picture of him cuddling up to actor Austin on Instagram.

He simply captioned it: "#mycoachella."

Kevin McHale and his partner, Austin.

