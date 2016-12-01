Glen Patullo promises to 'lead the way'

FORMER Whitsunday Shire Mayor Glen Patullo could throw his hat into the ring for the next council election if the situation at Shute Harbour is not satisfactorily resolved.

Mr Patullo claims he got a commitment from the Whitsunday Regional Council to replace or repair the harbour's South Molle Jetty, or 'Fisherman's Wharf'.

If he doesn't see action on the jetty, which was built during his time as mayor and currently slated for demolition, he has promised to organise a team to secure its future.

"All hell will break loose if it is not put back and I will get a team to run for the next election and put it back,” he said.

"(But) I will stay out of everything as long as it is progressing.”

Citing a need to proceed with an international airport and kickstart vital infrastructure, Mr Patullo claimed the council had gone backwards since he left office over 20 years ago.

"No-one has any interest in leading the way - we are being left behind by Cairns and the Gold Coast, it's not funny,” he said.

Critical of council amalgamation, Mr Patullo called for a return to the Whitsunday Shire Council.

Mr Patullo was mayor during the period 1988-1994.