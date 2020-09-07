Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Glenview woman faces multiple child sex charges
Glenview woman faces multiple child sex charges
Crime

Glenview woman to face Supreme Court on raft of child sex charges

by Kara Sonter
7th Sep 2020 8:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 28-year-old woman will stand trial in Brisbane Supreme and District Courts on a raft of child sex charges.

The Glenview woman today fronted Caboolture Magistrates Court for a committal hand-up for the serious charges including the indecent treatment of a child under 16 and involvement in making child exploitation material.

She also faces five counts of committing an indecent act in any place to which the public are permitted access, permitting use of place, stupifying in order to commit an indictable offence, carnal knowledge of children under 16 and aggravated supply of a dangerous drug to a minor under 16 as well as possessing drug utensils and a category A, B or M weapon.

She was committed to Brisbane District Court for four of the charges, while one charge will be dealt with in the Supreme Court.

She will also return to Caboolture Magistrates Court on December 14 to face remaining charges.

 

 

Originally published as Glenview woman to face Supreme Court on raft of child sex charges

court crime multiple child sex charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sales sliced ‘in half’ after return of paid parking

        Premium Content Sales sliced ‘in half’ after return of paid parking

        Business The free parking scheme ended just one week ago, but business owners say they are feeling the hurt.

        Teen taken to hospital after Shute Harbour Rd rollover

        Premium Content Teen taken to hospital after Shute Harbour Rd rollover

        News Emergency services were called to the scene just outside Proserpine last night.

        • 7th Sep 2020 8:29 AM
        Housing grant will ‘bitterly disappoint’ homeowners

        Premium Content Housing grant will ‘bitterly disappoint’ homeowners

        Politics Political to and fro over claims the $25K HomeBuilders grant is being mismanaged...

        GALLERY: Don River Dash draws crowds from across state

        Premium Content GALLERY: Don River Dash draws crowds from across state

        Motor Sports Take a look at all the trackside action from the first day of racing.