FASHION FORWARD: Whitsunday punters flock to Cup events

(Clockwise from top left) Alison and Ross Murrell; Kate Paton, Cass Roberts, Stephanie Ryan and Toni-Ann Parry; Victoria Austin, Margie Chidley and Rebecca Riddell-Gwydir; Linda Priday and Zoe Canfield enjoy Melbourne Cup celebrations in the Whitsundays.

(Clockwise from top left) Alison and Ross Murrell; Kate Paton, Cass Roberts, Stephanie Ryan and Toni-Ann Parry; Victoria Austin, Margie Chidley and Rebecca Riddell-Gwydir; Linda Priday and Zoe Canfield enjoy Melbourne Cup celebrations in the Whitsundays.

IT IS the race that stops the nation but by no means stopped Whitsunday residents getting out and about to enjoy Melbourne Cup celebrations.

Airlie Beach punters packed the town with several enjoying the Whitsunday Sailing Club's Melbourne Cup lunch.

Meanwhile at The Cafe Horseshoe Bay, residents dressed to the nines and enjoyed the race with a beach backdrop.

More stories:

Camm retains count lead in race for Whitsunday

Bowen to receive vital support with new suicide network

Tourism Whitsundays stays afloat in face of COVID

The Cafe Horseshoe Bay owner David Paddon said it was special to serve up meals at the iconic Horseshoe Bay.

"This part of Horseshoe Bay is so special to the locals and to see so many locals turn out, we're just humbled," he said.

"We're trying to give the locals a special day."

Punters who headed to the venue enjoyed a three-course meal, made entirely in-house with the help of two French pastry chefs who trained in Michelin star restaurants.

Mr Paddon said the venue had also recently undergone an "almost complete refit".

Work included installing ceiling fans, new cabinets, a shade sail and fresh furniture, as well as polishing the floors and rewiring.

Guests at the event seemed to be enjoying the revamped surrounds and dressed to impress for the occasion.

Take a look at all the action and fashion from the Melbourne Cup celebrations below.