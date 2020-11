Students from Bowen State High School dress to impress at their school formal. Photos: Elyse Wurm

A DAZZLING send off was held for Bowen State High School Year 12 students on Friday, as they celebrated the end of a tough year.

The students gathered with family and friends at McKenna Hall for their formal.

Bright dresses were a popular choice, while plenty of suave suits were also on show.

Check out all the photos from the stunning night: