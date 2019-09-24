Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Global average temperature hits new record

24th Sep 2019 7:42 AM

 

The global average temperature is set to rise to at least 1.2 to 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next five years, a World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) official says.

"Basically we are on track to reach at least 1.2-1.3 degrees Celsius (above pre-industrial levels) over the next five years," said Omar Baddour, WMO senior scientific officer, in response to a Reuters question on Monday.

The comments came after the UN agency released a report on Sunday showing that the period from 2015-2019 is set to be the warmest five-year period on record, rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius over 2011-2015.

 

More Stories

Show More
climate climate change editors picks global average temperature record temperatures weather

Top Stories

    Photographer captures once in a lifetime Whitsunday wonders

    premium_icon Photographer captures once in a lifetime Whitsunday wonders

    Travel Two travellers captured unique images of the Whitsundays while sailing on their 15m vessel Morningside.

    Man says he 'found' stolen goods under house

    premium_icon Man says he 'found' stolen goods under house

    Crime He claims he was told to 'help yourself to what's downstairs'.

    Farmers' fury over cash splash for govt fat cats

    premium_icon Farmers' fury over cash splash for govt fat cats

    News Public servants will receive a $1250 taxpayer-funded bonus

    NO FISH TO FRY: Community organisation responds to backlash

    premium_icon NO FISH TO FRY: Community organisation responds to backlash

    News A community organisation bites back at a state MP.