Gloucester win, Bruce Hwy loss

MISSED OUT AGAIN: The State Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan on the Bruce Highway where it crosses the Goorganga Plains.

MISSED OUT AGAIN: The State Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan on the Bruce Highway where it crosses the Goorganga Plains. Jason Costigan

THE release of the Federal Budget has been a mixed bag for the Whitsundays.

The Whitsundays scored an initial win, with a federal government commitment to kick in more than half of the estimated $2 million needed to upgrade in Gloucester under the Roads to Recovery 2018-19 funding allotment.

With the end date for the project listed for August this year the $1,469,730 commitment will go towards minor drainage, pavement construction and sealing on Gloucester Ave, leaving a gap of just over half a million for the Whitsunday Regional Council.

However, Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has challenged his federal counterpart to get money for the Goorganga Plains road upgrade out of the $3.5 billion earmarked for the Bruce Highway in the budget.

Mr Costigan said he thought it was a "good budget".

"I really do. It's clearly a pre-election budget," he said.

But he said Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen needed to ensure Goorganga Plains received 20 per cent of the fund for flood mitigation.

"Without the heavy lifting from Canberra it just doesn't happen. I can bash Palaszczuk and her Labor comrades until the cows come home, but the bulk of the dough comes out of Canberra and from what I have seen in the budget it ain't there.

"The challenge for Big George is to get the money out of the $3.5 billion fund for roads of national significance.

"The last time I checked the Bruce Highway is a fairly significant road."

Mr Christensen's initial response to the budget was disappointment that Goorganga Plains had not been mentioned, but, he said, he would speak with the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport and The Nationals party leader Michael McCormack about where the funds would be spent.

Mr Christensen said he expected a large part of the $200 million set aside for safety upgrades would be spent in North Queensland.

Mr Costigan said it was not about challenging the Dawson MP, but rather that he was tired of campaigning for flood mitigation in his electorate and getting no result.

"We've seen nearly a billion for the bypass of Coffs Harbour," Mr Costigan said.

"They are bemoaning that they will be bypassing the Big Banana, well guess what? I am going bananas about Goorganga Plains."

Whitsunday Region mayor Andrew Willcox is "underwhelmed" at best with the document.

"From here I will be organising a meeting with the federal member for Dawson, George Christensen, to make sure the Whitsunday get some projects over the line out of the big buckets announced," he said.

Although, the mayor admitted, he had not had time to go over the budget in detail.