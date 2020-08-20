‘Go back to having ice pipe with your controlling boyfriend’

A MAN breached a domestic violence order when he sent 150 texts and left six voice messages on his former partner's phone, not related to their children.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 11 to one count of breaching the order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the defendant sent 150 texts and six voice messages between July 7 and July 18 that were not related to the children - the only exemption for contact in the order.

He said one of those messages was the defendant telling the woman she needed to refrain from contacting him or their children until she was sober and to "go back to having an ice pipe with your controlling Indigenous boyfriend".

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client, who works in a Central Queensland mine, cared for their daughter and his stepson.

He said the woman contacts his client about other matters.

"I've expressed to him he is not to respond, and raise the contact with his lawyers," Mr Robertson said.

The defendant had one entry on his criminal record for two DV breaches for which he was sentenced in July.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered the defendant pay $1000 in fines and no conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.