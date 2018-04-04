Menu
Go beyond the gate

Sue Custance
by

PLENTY of privacy, a shed and room for all the boy's toys.

If ever there was a reason to go beyond the gate and you are seeking a good family home with car accommodation for six vehicles, a shed, a 964sqm flat block as well as privacy: this might be your call to action.

Welcoming entry

Jason Mills and Alex Beaumont of Ray White Maroochydore recommend you inspect 132 Jones Rd, Buderim.

"This is an opportunity to get into the Buderim market in a great spot.

"Get in and have a look, you'll be pleased you did.

"There is a building and pest report available and it's a good one.

"Of course, as the owner, you wouldn't think about street parking. There is plenty for when family and friends visit. Just drive in through the gate and there is so much space, even for longer vehicles.

Flat land and a shed

"Tradies will appreciate such a large, level block. In saying that though, there is parking directly across the road."

With easy access to either Buderim village or Maroochydore CBD; 132 Jones Rd, Buderim, will be open for inspection Saturday, April 7 from 10.30am and the auction kicks off at 11am.

