Go-karting club gets green light on project

Whitsunday Moto Sport Club have received funding to install lights that will mean racing can occur in the late afternoon and evening. Image: Shannen McDonald

RACING: Go-karting is already quite sweaty work, but adding full sun and high levels of humidity turn this adrenaline sport into an uncomfortable undertaking.

Luckily, those with a need for speed will be able to hit the track at much more reasonable temperatures thanks to the planned installation of lights at the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club.

The $480,000 project will mean events and training can take place in the late afternoon and evening to avoid peak heat.

Treasurer of the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club Tracey Stroud said the project would provide the club with more flexibility and better safety for its members and visitors.

“There was one time where we had to cancel an event due to the extreme heat and people travelled from all over, but their safety had to come above all else,” she said.

“Now, we have the opportunity to expand our operating hours as a club because of less exposure to heat and sun.

“It’s certainly a fantastic thing because when we developed the facility ten years ago it was the first multi-sport complex outside metropolitan Brisbane.

“Now we are the first in our immediate region (to have lights installed).”

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen hoped the new lights at the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club would draw in tourism.

The funds for the new lights came from a Community Development Grant and was announced by Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen.

Mr Christensen hoped the new lights would attract both domestic and international events to the area and boost tourism throughout the whole region.

“My understanding . . . is it will bring international visitors, in fact there are a number of international events that are lined up,” he said.

The project should be completed by the end of June.