Go your own way to Fleetwood Mac Experience

TALENTED CREW: Rumours, the Australian Fleetwood Mac Experience, will perform at Airlie Beach Hotel's The Pub. Contributed

FANS of Fleetwood Mac music are in for a treat next month with a tribute band coming to Airlie Beach.

Rumours - The Australian Fleetwood Mac Experience - will perform at The Pub at the Airlie Beach Hotel on October 12.

See and experience the true joy of Fleetwood Mac, with a talented group of musicians dedicated to the task of bringing the sounds of this era to the stage.

The band also brings the fabulous costumes of Fleetwood Mac to their show.

Formed on the Gold Coast in 1995, Rumours consists of five musicians who have pooled their talent and energy to achieve a combination that is hard to equal.

A tight and punchy rhythm section, guitar work that varies from sensitive to screaming, combined with rich piano and keyboards.

Add to the harmonies of four vocalists, and Fleetwood Mac, at its best, lives again.

Rumours features Jo-Anne Stanley in the role of Stevie Nicks, while Debbie Hinton, Adrian McCarlie and Rick Hay add to the sound.

The Airlie Beach performance will be part of The Pub's afternoon sessions.

They will take to the stage from 2pm to 5pm on October 12.

FAST FACTS:

WHAT: Rumours - The Australian Fleetwood Mac Experience.

WHEN: October 12, 2pm-5pm.

WHERE: Airlie Beach Hotel's The Pub.

COST: Free.