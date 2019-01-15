Menu
Login
Mt Glorious crossbow attack on goanna causes serious injury with RSPCA calling for community to help catch the person responsible.
Mt Glorious crossbow attack on goanna causes serious injury with RSPCA calling for community to help catch the person responsible.
Pets & Animals

Goanna shot with crossbow ’recovering’

15th Jan 2019 12:35 PM

A GOANNA is recovering in a Queensland wildlife hospital after being shot with a crossbow.

The goanna was caught by RSPCA rescuers on Monday after first being spotted on the weekend at Mt Glorious, northwest of Brisbane, with an arrow protruding from its back.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have witnessed the incident to come forward.

According to the Brisbane Times, the attack is the latest in a spate of deadly attacks on local animals.

It follows the deaths of at least five paddymelons in the Mt Glorious area, all found with "large holes" through their bodies.

A goanna attacked with a crossbow at Mt Glorious at the weekend is recovering at the RSPCA wildlife hospital.
A goanna attacked with a crossbow at Mt Glorious at the weekend is recovering at the RSPCA wildlife hospital.

With AAP

crossbow editors picks goanna queensland recovering shot

Top Stories

    Ute crashes into river while looking for a crocodile

    Ute crashes into river while looking for a crocodile

    News Driver hits tree and rolls ute into river while looking for a crocodile.

    • 15th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    Young gun hopeful of Youth World Champion title

    Young gun hopeful of Youth World Champion title

    News Young gun hopeful of Youth World Champion title

    Funding boost for reef festival and race week events

    Funding boost for reef festival and race week events

    News This is the largest funding both events have ever seen.

    Man found laying on road

    Man found laying on road

    News Police had to capsicum spray man found laying on road.