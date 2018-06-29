Going cheap: Council auctioning off huge haul of equipment

Whitsunday Regional Council are auctioning off their fleet vehicles and plant equipment.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council are flogging off a stack of plant and fleet assets which it calls "surplus to requirements”.

In accordance with section 227 Local Government Regulation 2012 the council will be conducting a public auction to dispose of these items.

The fire sale will take place tomorrow morning, with inspection from 7am and the auction kicking off at 8am at the Faust St Depot in Proserpine.

Major items included in the auction include:

. Brush cutters

. Jackhammers

. Industrial vacuum

. Lawn mowers

. Cement mixer

. Generator

. Welder

. Small portable welder

. SES flood boat

. 7x4 box trailer

. Silvian 2000L tank

. XL ute body

For a full auction list, catalogue of assets proposed for auction and Bidders registration sheet please visit lgtenderbox.com.au.

