Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Beauty tycoon to face court on attempted fraud charge

by Alexandria Utting
27th Nov 2020 6:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast vegan beauty tycoon will face court next month for attempted fraud after allegedly making a false $1 million dollar claim to Airbnb's insurers for goods she claimed were stolen by a guest from her Main Beach apartment two years ago.

Cassandra Felicity House, who has worked as a motivational speaker and allegedly made a fortune working for multi-level marketing skincare giant Arbonne, was on November 11 issued with a notice to appear in Southport Magistrates Court in December on a charge of attempted fraud.

Cassandra Felicity House will face court for attempted fraud. Photos Supplied Facebook
Cassandra Felicity House will face court for attempted fraud. Photos Supplied Facebook

Police will allege she lodged a number of insurance claims to Airbnb, one claiming $1 million worth of jewellery and other items had been stolen from the unit, which was also allegedly trashed, in 2018.

They will allege the claims did not meet the value of the goods claimed to be stolen.

House previously took civil action against the accommodation provider for $253,000 in damages after the items - including a silver banana - were allegedly stolen.

A charge of theft against the Airbnb guest was later laid by police, the Bulletin understands.

In the civil claim lodged in the Brisbane District Court in June this year, House alleged the Airbnb guest who stayed at her fifth floor Main Beach apartment between April 1 and April 5, 2018 stole or broke items including $25,000 worth of Tiffany and Co "diamond gifts" from Arbonne.

Cassandra Felicity House. Photos Supplied Facebook
Cassandra Felicity House. Photos Supplied Facebook

She also claimed the guest stole or damaged $10,000 worth of Swarovski jewellery, $40,000 of sequined designer dresses and 18 pairs of designer shoes from Chanel, Gucci and other brands worth $37,000.

She also claimed she lost $55,000 worth of engagement presents.

House said in the civil claim all her kitchen cupboards were damaged and the guest stole her $50 "silver banana" which matches her "apple decor".

House's lawyer declined to comment, but denied the woman had been criminally charged.

However, a police spokesman confirmed she had been issued with a notice to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court.

 

 

alexandria.utting@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Gold Coast beauty tycoon to face court on attempted fraud charge

More Stories

Show More
attemtped fraud court gold coast vegan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grieving daughter bashes aunt who blamed her for mum’s death

        Premium Content Grieving daughter bashes aunt who blamed her for mum’s death

        Crime She assaulted the woman then fetched a sledgehammer to damage her car.

        Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        Premium Content Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        News Shut state trails all but locked-down Victoria in pandemic recovery

        Man avoids going to jail over ‘vicious’ attack on housemate

        Premium Content Man avoids going to jail over ‘vicious’ attack on housemate

        Crime The 22 year old bashed his victim with a metal bar

        Damaged bridge causes headache for council and cane farmers

        Premium Content Damaged bridge causes headache for council and cane farmers

        Council News The bridge has been deemed unsafe to use, but farmers say it is vital for...