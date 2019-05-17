Menu
More than 1500 tyres were found dumped around the city in just a three-month period. Picture: Gold Coast City Council
Crime

$75k fine for serial litter bug

by Talisa Eley
17th May 2019 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN individual who dumped more than 1500 old tyres across the Gold Coast has been fined a staggering $75,000, with the city council now vowing to come down hard on other culprits.

The person, who the council has refused to name, was fined the eye-watering amount after repeatedly dumping large amounts of tyres in a three-month period late last year.

Tyres were found discarded across the city from Pimpama to Reedy Creek, and as far west as Clagiraba.

Gold Coast City Council has pledged to crack down on illegal dumping across the city. Picture: Gold Coast City Council
Officers issued nine separate fines, totalling the $75,000, following a three-month covert investigation.

Collectively it is the largest fine ever handed down to an individual for illegal dumping on the Gold Coast.

The council has also launched court action against the person in relation to the offences.

The Bulletin understands the person was linked to a business but had been working as an individual.

Council lifestyle and community committee chair Hermann Vorster said the final figure was "more than a house deposit" and was a stern warning for others.

"The city has been plagued with an illegal dumping problem," he said.

"We are watching … it's disrespectful to the city and we won't put up with it."

City officers had looked "forensically" at evidence and used "sophisticated surveillance techniques" and would continue to pursue more culprits, he said.

Pimpama was identified as one of the worst spots for illegal dumping on the Gold Coast, with Reedy Creek and Varsity Lakes also emerging as hot spots.

"Illegal dumping costs the city real money … we're still spending upwards of $500,000 a year picking up after people," Cr Vorster said.

On the Gold Coast, businesses can face fines of up to $650,000 or $9000 for individuals for a single littering offence, as well as additional clean-up costs.

