Legendary Gold Coast icon Max Christmas has passed away suddenly on Friday morning with tributes pouring in for the much-loved stalwart.
Business

Glitter Strip icon dies

by Greg Stolz
18th Dec 2020 1:22 PM
Legendary Gold Coast real estate agent Max Christmas has died.

Mr Christmas, 81, is believed to have suffered a heart attack at his Surfers Paradise home on Friday morning.

He was regarded as an 'elder statesman' of the Gold Coast real estate scene, opening his first office in Surfers Paradise in 1971 and selling hundreds of millions of dollars worth of property through the Coast's booms and busts.

Mr Christmas was involved in the sale of some of Queensland's landmark properties including the Sheraton Mirage resorts and Sanctuary Cove.

He was also instrumental in opening up the Gold Coast and Queensland to foreign investment from Japan and China.

Gold Coast Real Estate stalwart Max Christmas in his Surfers Paradise home.
In 2009, he was honoured as one of 150 people who helped shape Queensland and received an AM in 2016 for services to the real estate and tourism industries.

He served as a Gold Coast councillor, representing his beloved Surfers Paradise, and was a former president and life member of Surfers Paradise Surf Club.

"His contribution to the Gold Coast has been immense and we are all very saddened by his passing," Surfers Paradise Surf Club official Shane O'Connor said.

"We will be supporting his family in any way we can to help celebrate his life."

