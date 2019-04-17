Coast model is keeping up with ‘normal’ Khloe

Gold Coast model Esha-Avantha Naidoo says she was empowered from meeting Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Nigel Hallett

GOLD Coast model Esha-Avantha Naidoo says being one of 10 beauties hand-picked from a group of 80,000 hopefuls to front Khloe Kardashian's Good American clothing range has been one of the most empowering achievements of her career.

The 25-year-old, who was flown Los Angeles to model for Good American's latest campaign featuring women from Australia, the UK and US and shot in a Bel Air mansion, said she was proud to represent Kardashian's inclusive brand.

"It was super empowering seeing so many different types of women represented - there were girls from all different backgrounds and of all different colours, shapes and sizes," she said.

"Growing up, I rarely saw anybody (in the industry) that looked like me and so to be that representation for other women of my colour, size and shape, I feel so good about it."

Naidoo, who is represented by Blue Chip Talent, said she was introduced to Kardashian briefly at the shoot.

"She was beautiful inside and out and she is such a strong business woman," she said.

"I definitely had to keep my composure a little bit but she's just a normal person."

Naidoo was three when she migrated with her parents from South Africa to the Gold Coast and got into modelling in her teens but has only recently returned to the industry after a break to focus on family.

"My parents bringing me to Australia gave me the opportunities I would not have had in South Africa," she said.

"I remember getting the email (saying she got the Good American job) and I ran to my mum and we both started crying. My parents were overwhelmed with joy.

"To only recently get back into modelling and have this be my big break back, I still can't believe it sometimes, it's so incredible."