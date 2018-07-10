Suns set for ‘massive shake-up'

Tom Lynch is tipped to be leaving the Suns. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Tom Lynch is tipped to be leaving the Suns. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

THE Gold Coast Suns are preparing for a "massive shake-up" at the end of the season with the club waving the white flag over its hopes of finding success with its current recruitment strategy.

Veteran footy scribe Caroline Wilson has revealed he Suns are prepared to start from scratch after failing to get anywhere near finals football with their list management strategy of top end draft picks from its first years in the AFL.

Wilson revealed this week the Suns are already prepared for superstar forward Tom Lynch to leave at the end of the season - meaning the injured 25-year-old has already played his last game for the club.

Wilson's comments came after reports the Suns are in a "real spot of bother" facing the prospect of both co-captains Steven May and Tom Lynch walking out at the end of the 2018 season.

Wilson said the club has already resigned itself to the fact they need to face a dramatic overhaul at the end of the season.

The clean out began on Monday with reports Suns assistant coaches Andy Lovell and Matt Primus have been told their services are not required beyond the end of this season.

Wilson said the shake-up will extend to the club's playing group.

Breaking point.

"It's extraordinary," she said.

"You know me, I don't say, 'We need to grow up as an industry' when players say they're leaving mid-way through the season. But, Tom Lynch isn't going to play again this year and he's out of contract and it would be so much easier for them if they knew what was happening.

"They'd be better to cut their losses now (with Steven May) if their captain is going to leave than lose him next year."

Wilson said the Suns have a sneaky suspicion Lynch has already agreed to join a rival club next season, despite reports he could be offered a mammoth deal to stay on the Gold Coast which could be topped up by the AFL's "ambassadorial" payment system for marquee players in the northern states.

"But I don't think they know where he's going," she said.

"I don't see in this case why it would hurt (for Lynch to announce his decision mid-season).

"There's a feeling that there's going to be such a massive shake-up there at the end of the year."

Steven May may follow Gary Ablett out the door. Picture: Michael Willson, Getty Images.

It came as legends Paul Roos and Wayne Carey on Monday advocated the Suns reaching out to Swans champion Jarrad McVeigh with a big-money, one-year offer.

Roos and Carey both agreed the situation is so desperate for the Suns that they should consider offering McVeigh upwards of $800,000 for a player-coach role similar to the deal the Lions struck with Hawks legend Luke Hodge last year.

"They would kill to get Jarrad McVeigh up there, I don't know if Jarrad would go or not," Roos said.

"They need to do something dramatic, so I think yes."

Carey said: "It's getting to a desperate point, they have to do something. They need to help Stuey Dew".