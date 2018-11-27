Menu
A lane of the M1 northbound has been closed after a two vehicle accident this morning. Picture: Supplied.
News

Traffic chaos after two car crash on motorway

by Michael Saunders
27th Nov 2018 10:22 AM

A TWO vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway has caused traffic chaos this morning with lengthy delays for expected for motorists.

Northbound lanes between Mudgeeraba and Reedy Creek are backed up more than 10km after a hatchback collided with a truck just north of the Mudgeeraba Road exit of the M1.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 9.30am after reports of a hatchback colliding with a truck and landing on its roof.

Police have closed the left lane of the motorway and an ambulance crew are assessing a female patient for injuries.

Motorists travelling northbound on the M1 can expect delays up to 20 minutes and police have advised to seek alternate routes.

The crash comes after an 18-year-old woman was killed in a three vehicle accident near Canungra yesterday.

crash editors picks gold coast traffic

