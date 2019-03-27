Menu
Prisoner: ‘I need to find another lover’

by Lea Emery
27th Mar 2019 8:40 AM
A GOLD Coast woman begged to be let out of prison so she can "join a dating agency" and "find another love of my life" during a court appearance yesterday.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made the impassioned and tearful appeal when she pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

"I need to get out and I need to join a dating agency," she said.

"I need to find another love of my life."

The woman, who is serving a prison term for multiple breaches of the domestic violence order, phoned her former partner three times in January and February telling him their six-year-old boy needed his mother.

 

Police prosecutor Sergeant Davina Cochrane said the man found the behaviour to be "harassing".

Magistrate Pamela Dowse ordered the woman be convicted and not further punished.

"You are not allowed to do that, don't do that," she said.

The woman is expected to be released from prison in May.

crime

