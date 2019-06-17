Gold Logie winner coming to the Whitsundays

FOR CONNIE: Samuel Johnson, pictured with his late sister Connie Johnson, will be in the Whitsundays as part of a Love Your Sister fundraising tour around Australia to raise $10 million for cancer research.

FOR CONNIE: Samuel Johnson, pictured with his late sister Connie Johnson, will be in the Whitsundays as part of a Love Your Sister fundraising tour around Australia to raise $10 million for cancer research. Contributed

LOCALS will have the chance to meet Gold Logie winning actor Samuel Johnson in the Whitsundays on June 29 and 30 as part of his tour around Australia to raise money for cancer research.

While well-known for Gold Logie winning appearance as Molly Meldrum in television mini-series Molly and his recent win in Dancing with the Stars, it is Mr Johnson's fundraising work which he is really focusing on now.

Mr Johnson started Love Your Sister with his now-late sister Connie Johnson in an attempt to raise awareness of breast cancer and to raise money for cancer research.

Mr Johnson promised his sister he would raise $10 million.

In his search for the final million, he has embarked on a two-year fundraising journey around Australia.

He will be at Proserpine Golf Club on June 29, and Airlie Beach Hotel and Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill on June 30 to raise awareness - and money - for his cause.

Registry for the golf club event will start at 10am, while Mr Johnson will do a presentation at 10.30am and play will start with an 11am shotgun start.

Mr Johnson will also play in the three-person ambrose and will be around the whole day.

Anyone wanting to take part should phone the golf club's pro-shop on 4945 1337 before June 28 to register.

The cost for the event is $30 per person, with proceeds going to Love Your Sister.

Mr Johnson will also have his Love Your Sister merchandise available on the day and people who do not want to play golf but would still like to support the cause can go along and check out the mobile stall.

Airlie Beach Hotel's The Pub will host a breakfast with Mr Johnson the following day.

People will have the chance to enjoy their breakfast, while also having the chance to meet the star in person.

The event, from 8-10am, will see $10 from every buffet breakfast donated to Love Your Sister.

People wanting to take part should reserve a table by phoning 4964 1777.

The Northerlies event, from 12-3pm on June 30, will see a free beachside dance party, which will also include face-painting for a gold-coin donation and raffles.

It is also hoped a local dance troop will perform on the day as a nod to Mr Johnson's recent reality television win.

The event has been organised by local woman Nicole Kawalko-North, and as someone who has incurable cancer herself, it is a cause close to her heart.

Mrs Kawalko-North said Mr Johnson would be chatting with people, taking selfies with them and also selling Love Your Sister merchandise to raise cancer awareness and money.

She hopes as many people as possible will turn up to the day and support all the events.

"I think people will go to get that one-on-one with Samuel. He's just loved," she said.

"Everybody in some way or another has been touched by cancer. To hopefully one day find a cure - that's what it's all about."

Mrs Kawalko-North said since her cancer diagnosis she had not put herself out there to raise funds for cancer research, but the Love Your Sister cause was one which she felt was worthy.

"Samuel's organisation really touches me because 100 per cent of donations go to research," she said.