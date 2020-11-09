Gold medals a team effort in stellar relays

Cannonvale Cannons swimmers competed at the Gardens LC Transition Meet in Townsville at the weekend.

AT THE weekend, 24 Cannonvale Cannons swimmers travelled to Townsville to compete at the Gardens LC Transition Meet.

Coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson were very impressed with all the swimmers and their team spirit.

The highlight for all the Cannons were the relays.

All the swimmers in the relays swam extremely well earning the team a personal best time. The female eight to 14-year-old swimmers (Remy Hedges, Tegan Hanks, Lilli Bond and Mikhaila Flint) and eight years and over teams (Kate McDonald, Tegan Hanks, Lilli Bond and Mikhaila Flint) won gold medals.

The male eight to 14-year-old team (Blake Hanks, Mitchell Milostic, Juke Ferguson and Jacob Bell) came second and male eight years and over came third.

Congratulations to Remy Hedges and Oli Bond for earning Good Sports Awards.

Special mention goes to Ruby Harland, 8, who won her first silver medal in her 50m backstroke.

Jy Parkinson and Jacob Dewis achieved national qualifying times for 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle (respectively).

Cannonvale Cannons swimmer Remy Hedges won a Good Sports Award at the Gardens LC Transition Meet in Townsville.

Remy Hedges picked up state qualifying times and now joins the Cannons’ state team, which consists of Jacob Bell, Kate McDonald, Blake Hanks, Mikhaila Flint, Jy Parkinson and Jacob Dewis.

Flynn Armitage, Tiana Bell, Oli Bond, Tora Delac, Tate Harland, Mitchell Milostic, Lochlan Jamieson and Taj Murray swam extremely well, swimming PBs in just about all of their events.

Across the weekend, five Cannonvale swimmers selected for the SNQ Level 3 Development Squad were presented with their shirts.

Congratulations to Jacob Bell, Mikhaila Flint, Kate McDonald, Jy Parkinson and Jacob Dewis!

A big thank you to all the wonderful parents for their support.

Congratulations to all the swimmers on their excellent achievements.