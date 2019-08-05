Golden chance for all those chocoholics out there

SAN Churro has announced the national launch of its new - and oh-so-extra - gold chocolate menu.

To celebrate, the chocolateria has created a bespoke Gold Card handcrafted with 24-carat platinum gold, unlocking a year's worth of mouth-watering chocolate for one lucky winner, including customers of Springfield's San Churro store.

This ultimate chocolate dream can be won by buying any gold chocolate product at San Churro as a customer rewards member by scanning your El Social (San Churro loyalty club) app or card.

Signing up to join El Social is quick and easy, by registering online or at any San Churro store.

"Gold chocolate is at the forefront of dessert trends - we're excited to bring launch a dedicated menu nationwide," San Churro CEO Giro Maurici said.

"To mark the launch, we've created just one Gold Card, handcrafted with pure gold. It will present one special chocoholic with the key to the ultimate dessert gold mine.

"Gold chocolate is as luxurious as the name suggests. It has a caramel hue and harmonious flavour - with a rich yet balanced burnt caramel chocolate taste, complimented with delicate notes of toffee, butter, cream and a dash of salt."

As part of the menu launch, chocolate enthusiasts can expect a range of products and exciting twists on signature favourites, including Gold Chocolate Churros, a Golden Gatsby Hot Chocolate, the Gold Digger Ice Cream Churro Bowl, Treasure Trove Churros Snack Pack and the Midas Touch Premium Shake.

San Churro's Gold Card competition runs from now until September 15. Purchases can be made in stores nationally. One purchase equals one entry, so the more gold chocolate you enjoy, the better your chances. Joining El Social is quick and easy, sign up online at elsocial.sanchurro.com or at any San Churro store.