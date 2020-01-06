Menu
Margot Robbie arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Margot Robbie arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/AP
Celebrity

Margot stuns on Globes red carpet

by Lexie Cartwright
6th Jan 2020 10:20 AM

It's the New Year and in tinseltown that means one thing: Awards season.

The first in a long line-up of ceremonies is the Golden Globes on today. Considered a precursor for the Oscars, Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger and Christian Bale are just a few of the big names up for top honours.

But before winners are announced, we hit the red carpet.

Airing on Foxtel's E! now, here are some of the best and worst looks at this year's event in Beverly Hills, as they arrive.

Nominee for Bombshell and Aussie darling Margot Robbie is glowing in Chanel.

The 29-year-old is sporting blonder hair and natural makeup in a multi-coloured strapless sequined top with fresh white skirt.

Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Rising actress and nominee Joey King is the must unusually dressed so far, wearing a bizarre optical illusion dress.

Joey King arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Joey King arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

This year's host Ricky Gervais is avoiding human interaction in sunglasses as he prepares to give what will no doubt be a savage introduction. No one is safe.

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, with Jane Fallon. Picture: Getty Images
Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, with Jane Fallon. Picture: Getty Images

 

Australia's own Naomi Watts is demure in black.

Actress Naomi Watts arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Actress Naomi Watts arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

 

Hollywood veteran Kirsten Dunst is pretty in pink.

US actres Kirsten Dunst arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
US actres Kirsten Dunst arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Dakota Fanning joins the chorus of celebrities going for an ultra feminine look, in a pastel purple puffy sleeved dress.

Dakota Fanning arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Dakota Fanning arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Red carpet host veteran Giuliana Rancic kicked off the arrivals in a classic silver gown.

E! presenter Giuliana Rancic. Picture: Getty Images
E! presenter Giuliana Rancic. Picture: Getty Images

Her co-host Ryan Seacrest has stepped it up with a dark blue velvet jacket.

Ryan Seacrest. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ryan Seacrest. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP


Reality star Kristin Cavallari looks gorgeous in white, but that doesn't mean we've forgiven her for her biff with Lauren Conrad on The Hills a decade ago.

Kristin Cavallari. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kristin Cavallari. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Little Women director Greta Gerwig, robbed of a Best Director award nod, has opted for trusty monochrome.

Greta Gerwig. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Greta Gerwig. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Child star Julia Butters, 10, who had her breakout role in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, looks more expensive than we ever will.

Julia Butters. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Julia Butters. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Australian TV host Renee Bargh is popping Angelina Jolie leg in an edgy gown.

Renee Bargh arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Renee Bargh arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

 

Disney star Sofia Carson is throwing ballerina vibes.

Sofia Carson. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sofia Carson. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fellow TV host Natalie Morales looks elegant in blue.

 

Natalie Morales. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Natalie Morales. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

 

More to come...

