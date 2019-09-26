Ben Fordham and Jodie Speers reveal their Goldie child

Ben Fordham and Jodie Speers have a baby.

Ben Fordham has become a father for the third time round.

The popular radio and television host and TV reporter wife Jodie Speers introduced new daughter, Marigold Jean Fordham, nicknamed Goldie.

The couple are already parents to son Freddy and daughter Pearl.

She’s here! Marigold Jean Fordham. Picture: Twitter/@SydneyLive2GB

"We're absolutely thrilled," Fordham told Confidential. "She's got a gorgeous little face and a tiny smile and we can't wait to take her home. Just when you think you've got it all, Goldie comes along.

"Freddy and Pearl met her this morning and there were lots of kisses and cuddles. Jodie and I are buzzing and I feel like I want to do it all over again . but that's a conversation for another day."

The media couple welcomed Goldie into the world yesterday …

Earlier, Fordham shared the news on Instagram.

"We're head over heels in love," he wrote.

Goldie was born on Wednesday afternoon, weighing 3.85kg.

"Arrived yesterday arvo in her own unique style," Speers wrote on the social media site, sharing a headshot of the gorgeous bub.

Ben and Jodie with their children Pearl and Freddy. Picture: John Appleyard

Earlier this week, 2GB host Fordham shared a cute photo of daughter Pearl with her ear to her mother's pregnant stomach, commenting: "Women are so incredible - big and small".

Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations," wrote Sally Obermeder, while Nova radio host Tim Blackwell wrote: "Welcome to the land of three."

Others to send messages of support included Tom Tilley, Mark Beretta and Monika Radulovic.

The new bub already has a nickname — Goldie. Picture: Instagram/@jodiespeers

… announcing the news on social media today. Picture: Instagram/@benfordham9