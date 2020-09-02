Golf club champions crowned, darts season at pointy end

Ross Gallichan of Bowen will compete in this year's Airlie Beach Darts Club finals series thanks to another win at the weekend, his 13th for the season. Photo: Contributed

PROSERPINE GOLF: Mathew Bower is the 2020 Men’s Club Champion golfer after last weekend’s 54-hole event.

Mat scored a gross 235, 22 over par in conditions that were trying in gusts of up to 60km/hr on Saturday and not much better on Sunday.

The runner-up was Zac Dowde with 238 gross.

The B-Grade winner was Luke Henry with 248 gross, from runner-up Rod Wecker on 257.

Andrew Mau took out the C-Grade with 281 gross from Dean Kercher on 288.

The ladies’ A-Grade champion is Lyn Muller who defeated Trish McNeill on the first hole of a play off, both with a 54-hole score of 269.

The B-Grade lady winner was Noelene Spurway, 304 from Penny Wardroper on 311, while Wendy Gough with 361 took the C-Grade from Vicki Tuck on 362.

The junior winner was Kaylem Douthwaite 258, who defeated Levi Holmes on 285.

Nett winners were Nathan Holmes in the A-Grade, from runner-up Gavin Kerwand on a count back, both with 226.

B-Grade winner was Sean Gower from Chris Brett, and in C-Grade Owen Clark won from Geoff Fitzsimmons.

The ladies’ A-Grade nett winner was Wendy Bradley, 234, just one stroke ahead of Elspeth Scotford.

Heather Luvis took the B-Grade from Paula McQuat, and Elaine Philpott took the C-Grade from Beryl Nosworthy.

On Thursday 59 players took to the course to play a stableford event.

The Division 1 winner was Peter Hughes with 39 points, who edged out Sam Deicke on 37, while in Division 2, Helen Deighton was beaten on a count back from Peter Fox, both with 39 points.

The run down went to twelfth place with 35 points on a count back.

Warren Deighton and Trevor Paroz were the only two-shot winner, while Peter Lewis, Jim Cochrane, Peter Fox and Steve Mitchell took the pin shots.

First, second and third places were all on 38 points in the ladies’ Wednesday competition.

Toni Clauss winning on a count back from Brenda Cowan and Vicki Tuck.

Ann Gardel on 37 followed with Di Dobbins and Heather Luvis completing the run down with 36 points.

The pin shots went to Brenda Cowan, Toni Clauss, Di Dobbins and Rehab Hull.

Next Saturday is the Reef Gateway Hotel monthly medal for both men and ladies.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday September 7, 8 and 9, the course will be partially closed for course renovations.

Please contact the club first if you are wanting to play.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: The Men’s Triples Championships was finalised at the weekend.

Saturday saw the second semi-final played between Nathan Dodds (sub for Phil Brown), Dale Haack and Wayne Handley against Toby Craig, Marcus Craig and Jonathon Bye.

This was an enthralling game with Wayne’s team winning 24 to 16.

The final was then played Sunday morning between Nathan, Dale and Wayne against Peter Lawton, Barry Saroglia (subbing for Barry Zillmann) and Ross Reville.

Rossco’s team got 1 on the first end then Wayne’s team scored 20 shots over the next 11 ends to more or less secure the game.

Final score was 26 to 10 to Wayne’s team.

Phil, Dale and Wayne will now represent Proserpine at the Triples Champions of Champions in Mackay on September 12 and 13. We wish them well.

The prestigious Pratt Cup will be contested this weekend.

This involves seven players playing singles, pairs and fours with two wins from the three events counting as an overall win.

Proserpine’s team this year will be:

– Singles: Wayne Handley

– Pairs: Gavin Milne and Barry Saroglia

– Fours: Michael Kinnear, Jonathon Bye, Scott Hamilton and Andrew Bell.

Their first round will be against Wests Tigers at St Helens Bowls Club on Saturday morning starting at 9am. We wish them all the best.

Proserpine Bowls Club will host Airlie Beach against Pioneer Valley in the morning and the winner will play Marian in the afternoon.

The following competition games are called for Sunday morning if possible:

– B-Grade Pairs: Angus Craig and Marcus Craig vs Ted Cullen and Steve Lawrie.

If Proserpine happens to lose the Pratt Cup match on Saturday I would like to see Marty Flowers and Phil Brown play Luchie Gardel and Andrew Bell in a Championship Pairs match Sunday morning.

If Proserpine do win through to Sunday maybe the winner of Craig vs Lawrie’s B-Grade pairs match can play Marty Flowers and Todd Leys in the final Sunday afternoon.

Social bowls last Wednesday was selected by a blind draw.

Peter Lawton, John Lahney, Nev Smith and Carol Smith defeated Regina Aquilina, Arthur Griffith, Bob Preston and Bruce Uhe 26 to 13.

On Sunday Bruce Uhe got the opportunity to play double lead.

Bruce Uhe, Arthur Griffith, John Lahney and Heather Brown defeated Bruce Uhe, Alen Sanderson, Jim Quod and Bob Preston 23 to 13.

We farewell Bob for another year.

It is fabulous to have had the chance to have him be part of the club for the period of time that he holidays with us each year.

AIRLIE BEACH DARTS: As we wind down the season for 2020, the competition is far from over.

We had a few interesting encounters this weekend in the second last week of the season with a lot on the line.

First up was Gene Birse who has already grabbed himself a spot in this year’s finals series, and he was up against Rooster Coutts.

Rooster has had a bad run of form over the past few weeks, but overall, has had an all right debut season. Gene won this one 6/3.

Next up was Andy Peel and Ross Gallichan.

Ross was all but assured a place in this year’s finals before a dart was thrown in this one, but Andy was just outside the top 4 in fifth place at the start of this match.

He needed a win with time running out on his season.

The match went the way of Ross who won comfortably 6/2.

Andy must now wait to see if Chris Williams can do him a favour by beating Jamie Maher on Tuesday night, before Andy and Jamie meet on the last day of the season for a massive battle for that last spot in the 2020 finals.

To finish the day off, we had a match between the bottom two players for the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

Ken Todd came into this one just 1 point ahead of his rival Pete Gent in last place.

A win for Ken would see him almost certainly stay above Pete and avoid the spoon in 2020, but Pete had other ideas, winning 6/4.

Ken picks up a bonus loss point for reaching 4 legs in a defeat, but it wasn’t going to keep him off the bottom.

Pete jumps ahead of his rival courtesy of leg difference, but with one round still to go, anything could happen yet.

Round results:

R Gallichan def A Peel 6/2

G Birse def R Coutts 6/3

P Gent def K Todd 6/4

League ladder

1. C Williams 37pts

2. G Birse 33pts

3. R Gallichan 31pts

4. J Maher 26pts

5. A Peel 25pts

6. R Coutts 18pts

7. P Gent 12pts

8. K Todd 12pts