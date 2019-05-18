Menu
Golf clubs were allegedly stolen from a Collinsville home.
Crime

Golf clubs allegedly stolen

by Monique Preston
18th May 2019 9:58 AM

A COLLINSVILLE resident sprung some alleged burglars at their home this week, but not before a variety of golf clubs were allegedly taken.

Police said the resident of the Garrick St home noticed a white sedan with heavy window tinting parked in front of the house as they drove home about 5.40pm on May 16.

This car began driving away slowly down the street as the resident drew closer, police said.

The resident was approached by passers-by who had allegedly seen a man and woman exit the white sedan earlier and enter the resident's yard, police said.

An inspection by the resident revealed that a variety of golf clubs had been stolen from an open area underneath the home.

Police said an unsuccessful attempt had also been made at opening the front door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP1900951389.

