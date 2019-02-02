Golf course is full of activity

TOP SHOT: Jim Cochrane tees off at Proserpine Golf Club earlier in the year.

TOP SHOT: Jim Cochrane tees off at Proserpine Golf Club earlier in the year. Monique Preston

GOLF: The round-up of the week's action at Proserpine Golf Club.

Wednesday Ladies

Lyn Muller not only got the pin shot on nine but also lead the field for the ladies stroke event on January 23 with a 77 nett.

Down the line: Faye Elder (78), Penny Wardroper (78), Heather Luvis (78), Wendy Bradley (79) and Wendy Gough (80).

Marlene Gray was too good with the putter and had only 26 putts on the day.

Thursday Men

On January 24, 41 men took to the course for a game of Stableford where Theunis Venter had a great score of 42 points.

Down the line: Kumya Gabey (40), Michael Ward (40), James Devery (39), Ken Granger (39), Peter Fox (38), Vic Feldman (38), John Roser (38), Geoff Fitzsimmons (37), Paul Douthwaite (37), Jim Dowell (37), Michael Cragg (37), Paul Joice (35).

Nearest the pin: Gavin Kerwand on two and nine, Nicholas Langevad on 13 and Peter Fox on 16. The Nine Hole winners were Michael Ward followed by Theunis Venter and Paul Nicol.

Saturday Golf

On January 26, there were 45 men and 23 ladies play Stableford in perfect conditions.

It's great to see the course buzzing with activity.

Barry Mortimer took the honours for the men with 42 points.

Down the line: John Roser (40), Nicholas Langevad (40), Michael Cragg (40), Bruce Fielder (39), Jim Grace (39), Col Gilham (39), Roger Vandenberg (38), Vic Feldman (38), Scott Lee (38), Gary Scotford (38), Jake Nurse (37), Kevin Duffy (37), Theunis Venter (37) and Kelvin Stephens (37).

Nearest the pin: Keith McGuire on two, Keith McGuire on 16, Michael Cragg on 9 and Noelene Spurway on 13.

Michael and Noelene were also the Two Shot winners.

The Ladies were out classed by Paula McQuat with 37 points, followed by Jill Farinelli (35), Trish McNeill (34), Ann Gardel (34), Heather Luvis (33), Laura Anderson from Ayr (32) and Noelene Spurway (30).

Meg Lyons won the pin shot on 9.

If the rain calms down a bit, the RGH Monthly Medal will be played on Saturday, February 2.

Veterans Golf

Even though the golf was cancelled on Tuesday due to rain, it didn't dampen the enthusiasm of the veteran golfers getting ready for what will be a very busy year of golf and travelling.

The Crocker Shield, which is played against Pioneer Valley, involves home and away matches as well as the Whitsunday Inter Town comp between Proserpine, Bowen, Collinsville, Home Hill and Ayr, and starts on March 5.

The last week in May will be the Veteran Golfers trip away. This year they are heading to Yeppoon for five days with three rounds of golf being played on three different courses.

Our very own Proserpine Veterans Open has been brought forward this year to June 25 rather than in October to help encourage more of the grey nomads to have a game.

Then it will be Wintersun held on August 5-6.

The golfers come from all over Australia to play in both of these events.