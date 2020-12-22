GOLF REPORT: Solid competition in Stableford

Proserpine Golf Club patron Bill Woods managed to shoot his age for the seventh time. Picture: File.

Proserpine Golf report

On Thursday, Bill Woods managed to shoot his age for the seventh time.

Although he cannot count it officially as the game was a single Stableford with preferred lies, it is nevertheless a great achievement.

These achievements can only be counted on single stroke events playing the ball as it lies.

Even with his 84 shots Bill could only manage fourth place, with 38 Stableford points.

Division 1 was won by Barry Mortimer with 40, from Trevor Paroz on 39.

The division 2 and overall winner was Rob Webb with 45 points from Peter Elms 10 shots behind on 35.

Other place getters were Andrew Albergo and Mick Craig 37, Jim Cochrane 36, and Greg Walker 35 on a count back.

The pins went to Barry Mortimer, Brendon Meharry, Mick Ward and Bill Woods, while Mick was the only one to convert his in the two-shot event.

Saturday’s medley Stableford had Jason Whitney take the men’s top spot with 41 points, from Rob Smith and Larry Muller both on 39.

The ladies’ winner was Brenda Cowan with 39 points from Sherri Meade, 39 and Jill Farinelli 37.

Both Jason Whitney and Sherri Meade have recently had tuition from the golf professional. Food for thought for those struggling to win, or be placed in an event.

The placegetters were Scott Grigg 38, Barry Mortimer, Ken Lovette and Jayne Gower, 37, and Ross Hammond and Jacqui Wall both 36 on a count back.

The pins went to Gary Scotford on two, Larry Muller nine, Elspeth Scotford 10, Scott Grigg 13 and Perri Simpson 16.

Wednesday’s medley Stableford ladies’ winner was Tiina Randmae, 35, from Rehab Hull 33, and Lyn Muller 32.

The men’s event was taken out by Sarina visitor Peter Brittain, 37, from Bagara visitor Dean Pickup with 30 points on a count back.

The pins went to Elspeth Scotford on six, Anna Winterbourn on nine and Peter Brittain on 10.

Upcoming events can be found on one-golf or by calling the club on 4945 1337.

In keeping with the special day that it is, the club will be closed on Christmas Day.

So, if Santa brought you a new set of clubs you will just have the walk – all will be locked up.