Golf results: Players battle it out for monthly medals

Pauline Redpath was the ladies' A-grade winner for the Whitsunday Golf Club July Monthly Medal.

Contributed by Peter Lewis.

PROSERPINE GOLF: It was very busy at the Proserpine golf course again this week.

There were more than 200 players in competitions plus the players in the handicap match-play.

The ladies have reached the last eight in their match-plat, with Tina Badenhorst to play Tiina Randmae in the top half of the draw and Pauline Redpath plays Ann Gardel in the bottom half.

The winners in each will play in the finals.

The men’s competition is down to the last eight with Vic Feldman to play the winner of Danny York and Frances Appleton; Ken Lovette plays Phil Batty; Kelvin Stephens goes up against Luchie Gardel, and Luke Henry battles it out with Nathan Sothmann.

The finals will be played early in August.

Last Saturday’s men’s monthly medal winner was Brian Smith with nett 68, on a countback from Luchie Gardel, both playing in C-grade.

The A-grade winner was Michael Cragg, 70, on a count back from Dean Barnard, and the B-grade saw Theunis Venter with 71 edge out Luke Henry by one shot.

The run down went to 72.

Pin shots were taken out by Conrad Werner, Mick Kavanagh, Scott Lee and Nathan Sothmann.

Kavanagh couldn’t convert his to a two-shot win but the others along with Michael Cragg and Barry Mortimer were successful.

The ladies medal winner was Wendy Gough on 75, who edged out Toni Clauss on 76.

The placegetters were Pauline Redpath and Marlene Gray 76 and Peta Thomas 77. Sue Smith took the pin shot on hole nine.

Thursday’s monthly medal winners were, in division one, Gavin Kerwand with 67 from Kyle Dowde on 70, and in division two Brian Smith 72 edged out Tim McBride on 73.

The placegetters were Chris Simpson 70, Zac Dowde and Michael Cragg 72, Geoff Harrison 73, Perri Simpson 74 and Wayne Temby and John Grosskreutz 75.

Andrew Albergo, Michael Cragg, Theunis Venter and Zac Dowde took the pin shots.

The Wednesday ladies medal was won by Tina Badenhorst, 75 on a countback from Elspeth Scotford.

The placegetters were Mandy Patterson and Lyn Muller.

The pin shots went to Elspeth Scotford, Heather Luvis, Wendy Bradley and Mandy Patterson.

Next Saturday the event will be a single stableford for the Master Butchers Whitsunday trophy.

Clay Coles was the men's A-grade winner for the Whitsunday Golf Club July Monthly Medal.

Contributed by Tiina Randmae.

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: On a very cool morning, with a definite chill factor in the breeze, 25 Whitsunday golfers played the July Monthly Medal last Sunday, generously sponsored by Airlie Panel and Paint and Master Butchers Whitsunday.

The nip in the air that lasted all morning definitely affected our tropically acclimatised members with some unusually high scores on the day, a lot of trees suffered some bruising as well according to anecdotal evidence.

Men’s results:

A-grade: Winner – Clay Coles with 74 nett (plus the unofficial least putts on the day – 27) on a count back from Peter Fox

B-grade: Winner – Mick Caton with 75 nett from Don Cameron on 80.

Ladies’ results:

A-grade: Winner – Pauline Redpath with 77 nett from Tiina Randmae with a 78

B-grade: Vicki Tuck with an excellent game with a score of 72 nett from Karen Rix on 78

Although not part of the WGC competition, nearest the pin shots were made by Tiina Randmae (x2), Peter Fox and Clay Coles.