Golf superintendent told to ‘grow up’ after hitting 65yo man

A man pleaded guilty to punching a 65-year-old man in the head. Photo: File

A man pleaded guilty to punching a 65-year-old man in the head. Photo: File

A man who punched a 65-year-old man in the head sat in police custody for a couple of hours while the Proserpine magistrate decided his fate.

Magistrate James Morton told Sebastian Morton Low jail was not off the table because even first-time offenders could be put behind bars for assault.

The court heard police were called to a property on Shute Harbour Rd after Low punched a 65-year-old man in the side of the head in October, knocking him off his chair.

Lawyer Brigid Paterson told the court the attack occurred after a disagreement the night before when the victim used a “derogatory term” because he thought Low wasn’t social distancing in a communal kitchen area.

Ms Paterson said Low, 29, had lived an “unblemished life” and had no criminal history but the victim used the word “c---”, which prompted Low to strike out the next day.

Low pleaded guilty to one count of serious assault on a person over 60.

More stories:

$1.6M cash splash allocated to three Whitsunday projects

‘Gold standard role model’: Prossie doctor honoured for work

‘Bizarre’: Boatie stalks case worker in Cyclone Debbie claim

The court heard the 65-year-old man was not seriously injured.

“Mr Low dwelled on those words for the day while at work and saw the victim at the end of the day,” Ms Paterson said.

“He says he initially approached him to speak with him about what happened but his emotions got the better of him.

“Since this offending he’s consulted with his GP and he’s been referred to a psychologist and he’s committed to seeing a psychologist so this never happens again.”

Mr Morton stressed the seriousness of the offence committed by the golf course superintendent.

“He’s walked up and punched a bloke who’s sitting down who’s over a certain age,” Mr Morton said.

“Even young men who have no criminal history can expect to get terms of actual imprisonment.”

Proserpine Magistrates Court. Photo: File

Mr Morton remanded Low, who is from Craiglie near Port Douglas, in police custody to consider his sentence.

When the matter was brought back to the court, Ms Paterson argued other cases where people had been sent to jail involved more serious violence than Low’s case.

Mr Morton told Low he should have known better.

“Your reaction to hearing that word is an absolute poor choice of conduct,” Mr Morton said.

“You punched this man for no real reason.

“I wanted you to have a think about your position.”

Low was fined $500 and ordered to pay $250 compensation to the victim. No conviction was recorded.

“Next time you hear such a term labelled to you, time to grow up, cop it on the chin,” Mr Morton said.

“Assaults can have serious outcomes.”