Golfers back on fairways

NEW YEAR: Penny Wardroper likes the look of her drive at Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday. MONIQUE PRESTON

PROSERPINE GOLF: Local golfers were back in full swing last Thursday with 53 turning up for the men's single stableford.

The recent rain and grass growth reflected in the scores, with 18-hole winner Brian Smith coming home with 39 points, one shot ahead of the next six players.

These were, in order of rundown, Chris Weigand, Ben Smith, Jason Bartz, Paul Joice, Danny York and Ron Jamieson.

On 37 were George Steane and Steve Mitchell, followed by Rod Wecker, Tony Goss, Lloyd Kingston, Scott Grigg and Barry Mortimer on 36, and finally John Roser on 35.

The nine-hole competition was taken out by Rod Wecker on 23, followed by Chris Weigand 22 and Ben Smith 20.

Pin shots on the day went to Ron Jamieson on two, Vic Feldman nine, Rob Stanley 13, and Danny York 16.

On Saturday the Reef Gateway Monthly Medal was played, with 50 men and 19 women on the course, played twice around the front nine owing to Friday morning's thunderstorm dumping 80mm of rain.

The men's overall and A-grade winner was Larry Muller with 67 net, on a countback from runner-up Lewis Tuck. Peter Faust took out the B-grade with 68 from runner-up Rod Wecker on 72, and Jim Dowell was the C-grade winner on 68, edging out Franz Badenhorst on 69.

Placegetters were Peter Fox and Rob Stanley 69, Jim Cochrane and Nic Langevad 70, Clay Coles and Kelvin Stephens 71. James Devery, Jim Grace, John Roser and Lance Lloyd completed the rundown on 72.

The pin shots went to Kelvin Stephens on hole one, Jim Grace two, Rob Stanley six, and Jim Cochrane nine.

The women's winner was Trish McNeill with net 69, from runner-up Tina Badenhorst 78.

In the rundown were Jacquie Wall, Anna Winterbourne, Jill Farinelli and Elspeth Scotford. Tina Badenhorst took nearest the pin on nine and Trish McNeill least putts, with 24.

On Wednesday, January2, 11 women played a stableford. The winner was Tina Badenhorst, who also took nearest the pin on hole nine, and runner-up was Trish McNeill. Two placegetters were Elspeth Scotford and Ann Gardel.

Next Saturday's event will be a single stableford.