Golfers of the year crowned as 2020 comes to a close

Golfers of the year Barry Mortimer and Paula McQuat.

HERE are the latest results from golf clubs in the region:

PROSERPINE GOLF: On Sunday the final of the local Handiskins was played for a share of $1200 in pizes.

The winner on the day was Troy Smith, followed by Lewy Tuck, Peter Lewis and Dean Kercher all sharing in the overall pot.

The pin shot jackpotted on hole nine, as nobody was on the green, Troy won 13 and Peter Lewis won 16, sinking a lengthy putt to take the hole as well.

Saturday’s Turkey Day 3-ball Ambrose was won by Chris Brett, Gary Scotford and Jon Miller with nett 58.833 from Aaron Watts, Toni Clauss and Adam Tester on 59.333.

They were closely followed by Caitlin Daly, George Steane and Ben Smith on 59.833, and Paula Wronski, Perri Simpson and Steen Hansen on 60.

Others in the run down were Nick Watson, Larry Muller and Sam Deicke; Vic Feldman, Tony Sellwood and Jason Whitney; Col Gilham, Jason Whitney and Geoff Fitzsimmons; Simon Della Santa, Adam Maggs, and Steve McGuire and Mel Patullo, and Noelene and Tony Spurway.

Sean Gower won Albert Pini’s Thursday trophy with a great stableford score of 39 points, from Vic Feldman on 38.

The division two winner was Wilf Herweg, from runner-up Geoff Fitzsimmons, 37 on a count back from Russell Reardon.

In the run down were Peter Lewis, Bill Woods, Albert Pini and Ken Granger all with 36 points.

The pins went to Nic Apruzzese, Wayne Fitzgerald, Aaron Watts and Brendon Meharry. Aaron Watts was the only two-shot winner, collection the entire pool.

Wednesday’s ladies’ stableford winner was Elspeth Scotford with 33 points, from Lyn Muller and Vicki Tuck on 32 and Paula McQuat 31.

The pins were taken out by Lyn Muller on nine and Kath Borer on 13.

Handiskins finalists (from left) Troy Smith, Lewis Tuck, Peter Lewis and Dean Kercher with golf pro Roger Vandenberg.

VETERANS’ GOLF: Members of the Proserpine Veterans Golf got together for their Christmas break up and presentation at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

The winners for 2020 are:

Golfer of the year: Paula McQuat for the ladies, Barry Mortimer for the men.

Medal of Medal winner: Paula McQuat for the ladies, Peter Fox for the men

Least putts: Ken Granger was the winner of the Caroline Awdry Perpetual Trophy

Most chip-ins: Chris Brett

President Kathryn Borer presenting Ken Granger with the Caroline Awdry Perpetual Trophy.

The captain’s choice was awarded to Tiina Randmae while the president’s choice was awarded to Wendy Bradley.

Congratulations to everyone.

The normal competition will resume January 5, 2021, which will be the January Monthly Medal.