Golfers to take on St Andrews from Proserpine

Gold professional Roger Vandenberg with the new simulator at Proserpine Golf Club. Picture: Laura Thomas

Gold professional Roger Vandenberg with the new simulator at Proserpine Golf Club. Picture: Laura Thomas

A NEW simulator allows aspiring golfers to play on some of the best courses around the world from a humble room in Proserpine.

The Proserpine Gold Club is now home to a Flightscope Simulation and Training facility that uses world-class technology for a taste of golf across different terrains.

The facility was installed with funding from the Queensland Government’s COVID-19 grant and is the first of its kind within an eight-hour drive from Proserpine.

Members can play one of 150,000 courses across the world, which professional player Roger Vandenberg said would help train golfers during the wet season.

More stories

Punched, bruised: Woman flees Proserpine man’s attack

$15M worth of upgrades set to bolster 2021 crush

‘If we’re not an option, they’ll simply go somewhere else’

“The addition of this technology will revolutionise the training and coaching opportunities in the region for juniors, seniors and players of all handicaps to really see a big improvement in their game,” he said.

“The ability to club fit and teach using Mevo and Flightscope technology will help guide people through the steps to reduce their handicap and track progression in their game.”

The simulator will be open seven days a week and bookings are essential.

Single players can book by the hour for monitored and tracked practice or book in as a group.