Carol Cockerell's chihuahua alerted her to the fire across the road before two o'clock Thursday morning
Carol Cockerell's chihuahua alerted her to the fire across the road before two o'clock Thursday morning
'Good boy' alerts neighbours to fatal Koongal blaze

JANN HOULEY
15th Aug 2019 10:36 AM
CAROL Cockerell woke to the barks of two-year-old chihuahua Barney just before two this morning.

"At first I thought there was someone out back, but he kept going to the front door," she said at her Lakes Creek home as fire fighters hosed down the charred remains of her neighbour's burned out house.

"I opened it and saw - and heard - two of the cars across the road go up in flames.

"There were loud explosions and there were cinders blowing across the road.

"I called the fire brigade twice I was in that much of a panic."

 

Mrs Cockerell's husband turned their garden hose on their brick home's roof to try and prevent the flames spreading.

His wife said she had no idea if the sole tenant of the North Rockhampton house was home at the time.

Police have since advised they had located a body in the burnt out home this morning but the deceased person has not yet been formally identified.

 

Emergency services responding to a house fire on the corner of Lakes Creek Rd and Hill St, Rockhampton.
Emergency services responding to a house fire on the corner of Lakes Creek Rd and Hill St, Rockhampton.

UPDATE: Human remains found following suspicious house fire

Mrs Cockerell, a retired taxi driver who moved from Hervey Bay a few months ago, had been looking forward to a relaxing time in her new home however she has had to contend with some drama in the neighbourhood.

Police were called to Hill St on March 18 after a man was struck with a barbecue implement and threatened with what turned out to be a gelblaster.

house fire lakes creek tmbfire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

