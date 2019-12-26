Menu
Proserpine and Airlie Beach residents could see showers and storms over the next few days.
Good chance of showers, storms over next few days

Elyse Wurm
26th Dec 2019 10:37 AM

CHRISTMAS Day ended with a bang yesterday with a few loud claps of thunder and some rain falling in the region, with the chance of seeing more rainfall hanging around for a few days yet.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Knetp said an upper system was enhancing the chance of rainfall.

“Usually with upper systems you do see increasing chances of showers and storms,” he said.

“There’s going to be a fairly good chance for the next 72 hours.”

Mr Knetp said the amount of rain would depend on which areas were affected by a storm.

“Proserpine could see 4-15mm tomorrow and 6-20mm on Saturday, but if you do get under a good thunderstorm it could be more than that,” he said.

“It’s a similar story for Airlie too.”

Proserpine is expected to reach a top of 33C today, before slightly decreasing to 31C tomorrow and Saturday.

Airlie Beach is predicted to see a maximum temperature of 30C today and 29C both tomorrow and Saturday.

Mr Knept said the temperatures were about average for this time of year.

“There is a south-easterly wind flow and typically you’ll see temperatures about average so that is the norm.”

bureau of meteorology showers storms weather whitsundays weather
