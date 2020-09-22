Good crush figures at region’s mills despite stoppages

PLANE Creek Mill is nearing 725,000 tonnes of cane crushed for the season after a good weekly throughput despite planned maintenance.

Wilmar’s Plane Creek region cane supply manager Jim Kirchner said there were strong results in week 13 with 63,000 tonnes crushed.

It brings the season total to almost 725,000 tonnes, he said.

“This was a good weekly throughput, given there was a 12-hour planned maintenance stop and a seven-hour stoppage to replace a failed motor on the PC elevator,” he said.

“CCS figures improved by 0.33 of a unit over the previous week, to average 14.79 units.

“The season to date CCS closed out at 13.5 units.”

A rake from Q208 first ratoon from the Westhill productivity district recorded the highest CCS of 16.90, Mr Kirchner said.

Crush report for Wilmar's Plane Creek Mill Week 13.

”With school holidays under way, parents and carers are asked to remind children of the dangers associated with cane trains,” he said.

“Children should stay well away from the tracks, points, locos and cane bins.”

Scattered showers in the Proserpine district had little impact on harvesting operations with the mill processing close to 91,000 tonnes for week 12.

More stories:

Growers take fight to Brisbane to protect $42 million

Mackay growers lead charge in reef bill battle

Million dollar opportunity for Whitsunday ‘reef champions’

How 2020 crushing will be affected by COVID-19

“A good throughput given there were some unscheduled stops for necessary repairs,” Wilmar’s Proserpine region cane supply manager Tony Marino said.

“CCS climbed steadily to an average of 14.65 units for the week.

“The highest CCS sample was 17.21 from a rake of first ratoon Q240 in the Gunyarra Productivity District.”

Crush report for Wilmar's Proserpine Mill Week 12.

Mr Marino said an eight-hour scheduled mill stop was planned for Wednesday for mill roller arcing and pressure cleaning of a boiler induced draft fan.

He reiterated the need for safety around trains and level crossings, and the wider railway network.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

“The travelling public is urged to ‘use your train brain’ by always giving way to cane trains and staying well clear of our cane railway network,” he said.