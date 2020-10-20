Menu
Weekly crush report on Proserpine and Plane Creek sugar mills. Picture: Rae Wilson
Rural

Good crush figures despite unscheduled mill stop

Andrew Sorensen, Andrew.Sorensen@news.com.au
20th Oct 2020 11:30 AM
PLANE Creek mill crushed about 56,500 tonnes of cane for week 17, bringing the season total 963,438 tonnes despite unscheduled mill stops

Wilmar Sugar’s Plane Creek mill cane supply manager Jim Kirchner said this was to manage high liquor levels due to increased CCS and bagasse belt choke last Saturday.

“CCS climbed again this week, increasing by 0.41 units to average 15.81,” Mr Kirchner said.

“The season to date CCS is now just shy of 14 units.

“Weather conditions remain favourable for harvesting with no rain forecast for the near future.”

He said there would be a scheduled 12-hour factory maintenance stop on Wednesday, October 21.

Week 17 Crush report for Plane Creek mill
Wilmar’s Proserpine Region cane supply manager Tony Marino said the mill processed close to 92,000 tonnes for the week.

“Another good weekly throughput,” Mr Marino said.

Mr Marino said the last day of harvesting for the 2020 season was expected to be Wednesday, November 11.

“This is based on an expected final crop of 1.58 million tonnes, budgeted factory throughputs and no further rain disruptions,” Mr Marino said.

week 16 crush report for Proserpine Mill
Harvesting conditions were expected to remain favourable and crop cutting at just below 99 per cent to estimate

“Weekly CCS jumped again by more than 0.25 of a unit to 15.52,” Mr Marino said.

Mr Marino said the CCS sample was 18.04 from rake of first ratoon Q208 in the Elaroo Productivity District.

