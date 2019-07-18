'Good driver' gets a reality check and long ban off the road

Adyn Kingi Drew will be unable to drive for more than six years after facing Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

Adyn Kingi Drew will be unable to drive for more than six years after facing Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday. Facebook

A MAN who continued to drive without a licence because he thought he was "a good driver” will now spend more than six years off the road.

Adyn Kingi Drew, 25, from Cannonvale pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving over the middle alcohol limit and three counts of driving while on a suspended licence.

Police prosecutor Emma Myors told the court Drew's serious of driving offences started on June 15 in Cannonvale when he blew 0.100 on a P1 licence during a random breath test at 2.40am.

He was issued with a notice of suspension and a notice to appear.

The court heard it was less than 30 minutes later when Drew committed his second offence, with CCTV footage near the police station capturing the moment he got into his car and drove on a suspended licence.

Later that same morning at 11.30am, CCTV footage again shows Drew driving a car in Airlie Beach on Shute Harbour Rd.

Sgt Myors said after shown stills of the footage, Drew told police at the time he should be able to drive as there was nothing wrong with his driving skills.

Drew was charged a third time for driving on a suspended licence on June 20 at 6.45pm during police patrols on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach.

Representing himself, Drew told the court he should considered as an open licence driver and insisted Magistrate James Morton be compassionate towards his case.

"If you could understand the whole situation then you might be a bit more lenient - I'm hoping people have hearts,” he said.

"I think I should be looked at as an open driver - I've had my P's for two years.

"I made a mistake, but I also planned to take my daughter to a birthday party, so I was going to meet the parents of her friends.

"It was how I was going to be viewed in a social aspect with my daughter's friends, so I could either catch a taxi, a bus or be a man and drive.”

Mr Morton remanded Drew in custody, returning to his case several hours later.

On Drew's return to court, Mr Morton told the court he put Drew into custody in response to his attitude to the law.

"I locked you up because you need a reminder of your position sir,” he said.

"It's your approach - I think it's quite lacksey-daisy.”

Drew was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months for drink driving with a default of four days imprisonment.

For his first charge of driving on a suspended licence on June 15, Drew was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Drew was then fined another $400 and suspended from driving for a further two years for unlicenced driving on June 20 and fined $400 and suspended from driving for two years for the second charge of unlicenced driving on June 15.