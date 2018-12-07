Good fishing despite northerlies

DINGO BEACH/HYDEAWAY BAY

CONSIDERING we've had to endure some more snotty northerlies in the past week, the fishing hasn't been too bad.

Lots of whitebait has gathered around close inshore and feasting on it there has been good numbers of both school and grey mackerel.

The occasional big giant trevally and queenfish have been present as well.

Considering the northerlies, the reef fishing hasn't been that bad either with the best action coming from the shallower reefs.

The water is fairly dirty and churned up at the present so lures haven't been that successful on the reefs but conventional bait fishing has been landing fish.

Moving around regularly is important to stay on a consistent bite and sending down a few burley bombs on arrival at each new location has helped as well.

The winds are forecast to come back to the east in the next few days and and try its best to blow the oysters off the rocks so don't plan any offshore trips.

I suggest sneaking up a creek and targeting a Mangrove Jack or two or maybe tucking in behind one of the closer islands and try to get yourself a couple of trout for the dinner table.

Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction

Sport Fishing Charters

SHORE FISHING

SHUTE Harbour has been the place to catch a fish in the past week.

Anglers have caught some good sized giant trevally and mackerel mainly on live herring and a couple of anglers getting a few fish on poppers and silver slugs.

Best times to be down at Shute Harbour from reports has been early morning and late evening and into the night.

Shingley Beach has also been fishing well with one angler catching some great sized mangrove jack and fingermark after dark on live baits.

Port of Airlie rock walls have been fishing well from grunter on the rising tide with anglers reporting using prawns or garfish fillets for bait.

Conway Beach has had plenty of whiting and flathead off the beach with the incoming tide being the best time to have a fish.

ABOVE: Tracey Carpenter with a nannygai after outfishing the crew on board A-one Fishing Charters last week. A-One Fishing Charters and Tours

RIVERS/CREEKS

COASTAL creeks around Airlie and Shute Harbour have been firing for anglers chasing jacks and with recent rains and more to come this will only see the mangrove jack bite get better as the tides get bigger this week.

Mud crabs have also been caught in coastal creeks and will only get better as we get more rain through the week.

Flathead are still in good number around the creek mouths best reports have been from guys flicking soft plastic lures around the creek mouths making sure to bounce the plastic off the bottom for the best results.

Proserpine River has still had a good run of grunter and king salmon in the waters.

Best way to target these fish are with live or dead prawns.

Mud crabs in the Proserpine River have been in ok numbers, but will only get better this week with rain and bigger tides to make for a good crabbing weekend.

LEFT: Tim McKew enjoys his first saltwater flyfishing trip where his catches included a coral trout. Mick Underwood

ISLANDS

THE island reports have been a bit slow in the past week with the northerly winds making it look not so great for fishing.

Shute Harbour on the other hand with full wind protection has been the place to drop your boat in the water when we are getting battered with northerly winds.

Anglers fishing around islands in Shute Harbour have reported plenty of grey and spottie mackerel being trolled up inside Shute with anglers reporting trolling barramundi lures like gold bombers around the islands the best to catch a couple of mackerel.

NICE: Seth Trinder with a long tail tuna caught last weekend. Whitsunday Fishing World

Coral trout and sweetlip have been on the bite well around Daydream Island and South Molle Island with anglers catching some solid coral trout while fishing the fringing reef around the islands with half pilchards and squid.

Tuna has also been reported between Shute Harbour and Long Island with a few anglers reporting some big long tail tuna feeding in Long Island sound but the big fish seem to be pretty elusive.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World