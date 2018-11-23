Good fishing throughout region

Hydeaway Bay/Dingo Beach

The fishing has been rolling along fairly well over the last week.

It's been nice to hear that plenty of people have been enjoying a fresh feed of coral trout for their dinner.

The close to home patches are providing the most consistent bites and the lower portions of the ebb tide has been when the bigger fish have come to life.

The good old fashioned method of soaking fresh baits down on the bottom will always work, but don't be shy about throwing a lure or two at them as well.

Coral trout, when they're turned on, are a particularly voracious predator and they just love a soft plastic or a vibe wiggled around in front of their noses.

The trout aren't the only fish having a go at the moment.

There has been some nice inshore pelagic activity going on as well.

Good numbers of tuna are being caught and mixed in with them there have been a few school, spotty and grey mackerel.

They're feeding mostly on tiny little whitebait at the moment so make sure that you keep your lure sizes down to get plenty of bites.

It looks like we've got to endure a couple of pesky nor-westers over the next couple of days which won't do the fishing any favours for most target species, but it looks like the winds will come back to the east late in the weekend which should see things improve as we move into next week.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters

Islands

The islands have been fishing well with plenty of good sized coral trout being reported around the fringing reef. The best reports have come from anglers fishing around South Molle, Daydream and North Molle islands. There has also been good reports of large sweetlip.

Spanish mackerel showed up in numbers last week with a few reports from anglers catching some really nice size spanish mackerel caught trolling ribbonfish and garfish around Double Rock, Mackerel Bay, out the front of Whitehaven Beach and Dolphin Point.

Fingermark bream have also been in good numbers with reports coming from Long Island sound, Rosic shoals. Best ways to target fingermark bream is with soft plastics, micro jigs and live baits.

Tuna are still out around the islands in good numbers with anglers reporting both mack tuna and long tail tuna boiling on the surface all around the islands.

Rivers and Creeks

Proserpine River has been fishing well for salmon and grunter.

The best places to chase a salmon has been in the deeper bends of the creeks fishing with live baits or soft vibes have been the best reports from anglers. Crabs are starting to move in the river with reports of a lot of small male crabs but still a few good ones being caught.

Once we get some more rain the crabbing will get better and better.

The smaller coastal creeks have had some great reports that the jacks have been firing with good reports coming from Billies Creek, Thompsons Creek and the Buff Creek.

Best way to target jacks in the creeks is with half pilchards or small soft plastics/hard bodied lures making sure to cast them right into the snag.

Rock walls and Shute Harbour

Shute Harbour has been fishing extremely well with reports the big giant trevally nearly every morning at first light and every evening just before dark.

As the northerly winds come this week it should only make Shute Harbour fish even better then it is, after the early morning and the giant trevally have left anglers are reporting plenty of queenfish and smaller trevally.

At night there have been a few squid down Shute Harbour with a few reports of anglers catching five to six squid.

The rock walls around town have been fishing well with grunter coming in over the last week.

Anglers have been reporting good catches of grunter on the rising tide around all of the rock walls around Airlie Beach.

The best way to target a grunter is with peeled prawns or flesh bait like a garfish or wolf herring fillet and fishing. The in coming tide is best from anglers reports.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World