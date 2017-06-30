Good food gets better

IT'S modern Mexican and it melts in your mouth.

Evelyn Cartlidge, the owner of Zambrero in Cannonvale, is proud to be part of a franchise with a social conscience.

Sure, Zambrero makes delicious food at the right prices, but the restaurant chain also donates a plate of food to someone in need every time a burrito or bowl is sold.

So think of the good you are doing when you make the choice of slow-cooked chicken, beef or pork on your wheat-based tortilla.

As you choose if you want beans or rice, imagine someone in the third world chowing down.

When choosing the fresh tomato or corn salsa to pack some punch to your burrito or tortilla, think about the possibility your choice has actioned.

Topping it off with either a chilli, garlic or barbecue sauce made exclusively for Zambrero, contemplate giving the gift of life.

Evelyn said the opening of the Cannonvale Zambrero restaurant a year ago was her first foray into business.

What attracted her to Zambrero was the ethical business model and, of course, the food.

"They have been great to deal with, a really passionate team. Their energy sucks you in and their positive attitude is infectious,” she said.

"And obviously the plate for plate initiative was a big push.

"There are not many places you can buy a plate of food and feed someone else for a decent price.”

Pop in and say "hello” to Evelyn and the team in the Reef Plaza in Cannonvale.