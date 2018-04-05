Menu
Good Friday funsters run for buns

EASTER NOURISHMENTS: Participants post 2018 run for Buns fun run at Fitness Venue in Airlie Beach.
tamera francis
by

HOT cross buns and a couple of kilometres run is how Cannonvale starts a long weekend.

Fitness Venue hosted its annual Good Friday 'run for buns' and competitors with two and four legs joined in on the fun.

The long running tradition has been part of Fitness Venue since the Cannonvale branch's inception back in the year 2000.

And age was no barrier with kids getting in on the fun too.

This year local baker and gym frequenter Kim Hogan donated the hot cross buns.

Club master trainer Kelsey McCarthy said the event was the perfect way to start a long weekend.

"On public holidays we try and run an event as people normally indulge over the holidays,” she said.

Around 50 people braved the average weather conditions to run a 5km or just under 10km circuit around the sailing club and back.

"It's good to get everyone together and active,” she said.

Topics:  cannonvale firness fitness venue fun run good friday whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

