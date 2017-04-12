Good Friday rally to strike positive tone

Airlie Beach Foreshore will host a 'Thank You from the Heart of The Reef Rally' on Good Friday as cruise ship guests enter Airlie beach on Good Friday.

WHAT better time than Good Friday to strike a positive chord in a community which was battered and bruised, but never defeated by Cyclone Debbie.

This was Nadine Ballance-Cole's reasoning for organising a 'Thank You from the Heart of The Reef Rally' to be held at the Airlie Beach foreshore from 10.30am.

"With all the excitement and emotion of the last two weeks it would be nice to wrap it all up with a big 'thank you' and shout out to businesses, SES and volunteers," she said.

"We have been through the stages of grief with shock and anger and tears have fallen, so it would be nice to end on a happy and positive note and show the world and Australia that Airlie Beach is still smiling."

People interested in attending are asked to bring only their "positive attitude" and banners and posters to symbolise community solidarity.

The rally will provide an excellent opportunity for exposure to our region, with a number of drones to be set up for aerial footage and a Radiance of the Sea cruise ship also arriving on the day from 8am to witness the occasion.

Ms Ballance-Cole said the event would be an opportunity for the town to unite.

"We want to put out the message that while some trees have been knocked down and roofs have been blown, we have some amazing beaches," she said.

"It really is a show of numbers so we can stand as a united front to re-build and support tourism and local businesses as much as we can."

Ms Ballance-Cole thanked Division One Councillor Jan Clifford for lending her support to the event.

The rally will run until 11.30am with snacks expected to be available.